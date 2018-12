MEXICO CITY, Dec 12 (Reuters) - A group of investors holding bonds issued for a new Mexico City airport that President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has canceled said on Wednesday that it cannot support an amended bond buyback because problems still remain despite improvements to the plan.

The Mexico City Airport Trust on Tuesday said it would offer investors a better deal to repurchase bonds issued to finance the project. (Reporting by Dave Graham and Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Sandra Maler)