Investors resisting Mexico airport bond buyback plan turn up pressure

MEXICO CITY, Dec 10 (Reuters) - A group of investors holding bonds issued for a new Mexico City airport that President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has canceled said on Monday that the group now has more than half of the $6 billion principal amount issued.

A week ago, Mexico launched a buy back offer for $1.8 billion of the debt, but the group calling itself the “MexCAT Ad Hoc Bondholder Group” reiterated in a statement it cannot support the offer in its current form. (Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher, Writing by Daina Beth Solomon, Editing by Dave Graham)

