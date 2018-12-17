Mexico airport bondholders encouraged government open to alternatives

MEXICO CITY, Dec 17 (Reuters) - An ad hoc group of bond holders of Mexican airport debt said on Monday they are encouraged that the government is open to considering alternatives if an amended buyback offer is not successful.

The investor group, which calls itself the MexCAT Ad Hoc Bondholder Group, reiterated that “any bonds that are not retired should have a degree of collateral that is consistent with that contemplated by the original bond offering.”

Mexico’s finance ministry said on Sunday that it does not plan to improve a Dec. 11 offer to repurchase bonds issued to fund a partly-built airport that President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is cancelling, rejecting the complaints of the investor group seeking a better deal. (Reporting by Sharay Angulo; Editing by Anthony Esposito)