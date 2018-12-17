Mexico not planning to improve airport bond offer-ministry

MEXICO CITY, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Mexico’s finance ministry said on Sunday the authority handling the repurchase of bonds issued to fund a partly-built airport that President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is cancelling did not plan to improve an offer it had made on Dec. 11.

“(The Mexico City Airport Trust) does not plan to carry out additional modifications to the terms and conditions of the offer beyond those announced on Dec. 11,” the finance ministry said in a statement, adding that it was a “balanced” proposal.