Mexico sweetens airport bond buyback offer

MEXICO CITY, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The Mexico City Airport Trust on Tuesday said it would offer investors a better deal to repurchase bonds issued to finance a new airport which the president has said he would scrap.

The trust, which calls itself MEXCAT, said it was now offering to buy up to $1.8 billion of notes at a fixed price of $1,000 per each $1,000 principal of notes tendered. The trust is also offering additional protections for holders, according to a statement. (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)