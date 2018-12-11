Bonds News
December 11, 2018 / 11:22 PM / a day ago

Mexico sweetens airport bond buyback offer

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The Mexico City Airport Trust on Tuesday said it would offer investors a better deal to repurchase bonds issued to finance a new airport which the president has said he would scrap.

The trust, which calls itself MEXCAT, said it was now offering to buy up to $1.8 billion of notes at a fixed price of $1,000 per each $1,000 principal of notes tendered. The trust is also offering additional protections for holders, according to a statement. (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.