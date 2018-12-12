UPDATE 1-After investor pushback, Mexico sweetens airport bond buyback offer

(Adds context, more details)

MEXICO CITY, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The Mexico City Airport Trust on Tuesday said it would offer investors a better deal to repurchase bonds issued to finance a new airport which the recently-inaugurated president has said he would scrap.

The part-built airport was a flagship project of the previous government, but President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said it was full of corruption and too expensive, vowing to cancel it and follow a cheaper plan.

Mexico launched a buyback offer for the $1.8 billion of debt issued to fund the airport earlier this month. A group of investors, which says it now represents more than half the $6 billion principal amount issued, said last week it could not support the offer.

On Tuesday, the airport trust that issued the bonds said in a statement it was now offering to buy up the notes at a fixed price of $1,000 per each $1,000 principal of notes tendered.

Previously it had said it would buy back four series of bonds at between $900 and $1,000 per $1,000 principal.

The trust is also offering additional protections for holders to address concerns about the terms of the notes after the completion of the offers, according to a statement.

Mexico’s finance ministry said that the changes address the concerns raised by holders “to the fullest extent possible consistent with the policy orientations of the Mexican Government.”

Analysts at Morgan Stanley said in a research note dated Monday, before the offer was improved, that it thought the two sides would come to a deal.

"We think that it's in both parties' interest to reach a deal and expect an agreement to eventually materialize, even if negotiations extend into 2019," analysts said.