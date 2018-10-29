UPDATE 1-Mexico's incoming leader scraps new airport, peso sinks

(Adds comments from president-elect, investor, market reaction)

By Sheky Espejo

MEXICO CITY, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday his government would ditch a partially-built $13 billion new airport for Mexico City, sending the peso currency and stocks tumbling sharply.

Lopez Obrador said his administration, which takes office on Dec. 1, would heed results of a referendum where voters called for abandoning the current project. Instead, a military air base north of the capital will be converted for commercial use to ease overcrowing at the current hub.

Companies owned by the family of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, once the world’s richest man, were co-designing, co-financing, and co-building the project. Mexico’s pension funds had also put up money.

Mexico’s peso was around 3 percent weaker against the dollar after Lopez Obrador’s announcement, heading for its worst daily loss since the aftermath of the election of U.S. President Donald Trump in Nov. 2016. The country’s benchmark stock index fell to its lowest level since then.

The referendum was one of the first big tests of leftist Lopez Obrador’s economic policy and relations with the country’s business elite, who he blasted during his election campaign.

Markets had welcomed Lopez Obrador’s pledge to stick to orthodox fiscal policies after his election, but investors said the move to cancel the airport could mark a shift in sentiment toward the new government.

“The honeymoon could well be on the rocks before he even takes office,” said Andrew Stanners, an emerging markets fund manager at Aberdeen Standard Investments.

“The airport is the first question to the market about whether they have become a little too complacent about what a Lopez Obrador administration will really mean.”

The public was asked over a four-day public consultation to weigh in on the fate of the new airport, and Lopez Obrador, who had called for the referendum and was against the new airport, pledged to respect the result.

“The decision is to obey the will of the people,” Lopez Obrador told reporters at a news conference.

He said it was a “rational” decision and that the government would save around 100 billion pesos ($5 billion).

Lopez Obrador argued during the election campaign that the new airport was tainted by corruption and would be expensive to maintain due to the geological complexity of the terrain.

It has been under construction on the drained bed of Lake Texcoco east of Mexico City since 2015.

The public vote was organized by Lopez Obrador’s National Regeneration Movement, without the national electoral authority INE. Opposition parties have said the consultation did not follow the proper rules.

Several local media outlets reported cases of people who were able to vote more than once, and highlighted failures in software used to register voter identification cards, while opposition parties suggested the vote had been rigged. (Additional reporting by Michael O’Boyle and Miguel Angel Gutierrez; Editing by Tom Brown)