Mexico's Alfa says new CFO to take post from June 1

MEXICO CITY, May 28 (Reuters) - Mexican conglomerate Alfa said on Monday it had named Eduardo Alberto Escalante Castillo to be the company’s new chief financial officer, effective from June 1.

Alfa announced the departure of CFO Ramon Leal in March due to an investigation by the country’s banking regulator.

Escalante has been chief of finance and administration at Alfa unit Alpek, and has held various posts at the conglomerate in a career spanning 29 years, the company said in a statement. (Writing by Dave Graham; editing by Diane Craft)