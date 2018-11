MEXICO CITY, Nov 7 (Reuters) -

* AMAZON.COM INC SAYS WILL START SALES OF ECHO DEVICES IN MEXICO ON WEDNESDAY, COMPANY STATEMENT SAYS

* MEXICO ECHO DEVICES ARE EQUIPPED WITH SPANISH-LANGUAGE ALEXA VOICE ASSISTANT DESIGNED FOR MEXICAN USERS

* AMAZON BEGINS OFFERING MUSIC STREAMING SERVICES IN MEXICO, WITH 50 MILLION SONGS ON AMAZON MUSIC UNLIMITED AND 2 MILLION SONGS ON PRIME MUSIC (Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Sandra Maler)