MEXICO CITY, April 16 (Reuters) - Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim’s America Movil said on Monday that shareholders approved 3 billion Mexican pesos ($166.7 million) in share buybacks between April 2018 and April 2019.

America Movil’s shareholders also approved a dividend of 0.32 pesos per share, payable in two installments on July 16 and Nov. 12, the company said in a statement. ($1 = 18.0017 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Sandra Maler)