MEXICO CITY, Oct 16 (Reuters) - America Movil said on Wednesday during its third-quarter earnings call that it was open to discussing a deal with Brazilian telecom firm Oi SA.

“Of course we are interested in doing something with Oi in Brazil,” one of the executives said on the call.

Rumors have swirled in recent weeks that various players in the telecom industry are in talks to acquire assets from Oi.