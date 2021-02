MEXICO CITY, Feb 8 (Reuters) - America Movil, the Mexican telecoms company controlled by the family of billionaire Carlos Slim, on Monday said a shareholder assembly had approved the company’s share buyback fund to be increased by 6 billion pesos ($299 million).

$1 = 20.0880 Mexican pesos