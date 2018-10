MEXICO CITY, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Mexican retailers’ association ANTAD said on Tuesday that same-store-sales climbed 6.1 percent in September compared to the same month last year.

The figure reflects sales at stores that have been open for at least a year. Total sales, including newly opened stores, rose 9.8 percent year-over-year, said ANTAD, which includes chains such as Wal-Mart de Mexico and Soriana. (Reporting by Sharay Angulo)