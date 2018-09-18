FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 18, 2018 / 1:58 PM / Updated 25 minutes ago

Mexico telecom regulator investigates streaming market

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Mexico’s telecommunications regulator on Tuesday said it was investigating “probable” monopoly practices in the market for streaming online content, including the sale of devices to watch TV online.

The Federal Telecommunications Institute said in a notice published in the government’s daily gazette that it had opened the investigation due to a complaint, but it did not name any specific companies.

The statement said the authority was investigating potential contracts or agreements to unduly displace competitors, prevent them from entering the market or set exclusive advantages in favor of one or more companies. (Reporting by Veronica Gomez Editing by Susan Thomas)

