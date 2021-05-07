Mexican auto output and exports leap in pandemic rebound

MEXICO CITY, May 7 (Reuters) - Mexican automotive production and exports surged in April after plummeting a year earlier when the coronavirus pandemic brought the car industry to a virtual standstill, data from the national statistics agency (INEGI) showed on Friday.

Auto output increased by 7,132% from April 2020 to 269,180 vehicles, the figures showed, while auto exports jumped 652% year on year to 234,584 vehicles.