Mexican auto output up slightly in July, exports fall

MEXICO CITY, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Mexican auto production edged up in July during the second full month that the key manufacturing industry has reopened following closures caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to data from national statistics agency INEGI released on Thursday.

Production in July reached 294,946 units, up 0.65% compared to the same month last year, the INEGI data showed.

Auto exports, meanwhile, slid 5.47% to 256,098 cars, trucks and SUVs shipped to international markets.