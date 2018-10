MEXICO CITY, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Mexican auto production fell 1.05 percent in September versus a year earlier, while exports rose 6.84 percent, the national statistics agency INEGI said on Friday.

INEGI started publishing domestic auto production, exports and sales data in October, taking over the job of reporting the monthly figures from the auto industry association AMIA. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito Editing by Nick Zieminski)