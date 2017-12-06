FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico's auto exports rise, domestic sales fall
Sections
Featured
Olympic ban strengthens Putin's re-election hand
Russia
Olympic ban strengthens Putin's re-election hand
High tech, high finance, high times for pot industry
Business
High tech, high finance, high times for pot industry
More than 1,000 firefighters battle California inferno
U.S.
More than 1,000 firefighters battle California inferno
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
December 6, 2017 / 4:07 PM / Updated an hour ago

Mexico's auto exports rise, domestic sales fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Mexican auto exports soared 11.9 percent in November compared with the previous year, the country’s main auto industry group said on Wednesday, but domestic sales fell for the sixth consecutive month due to declining demand for small cars.

Auto production shot up 4.5 percent, the Mexican Auto Industry Association (AMIA) said. Domestic sales slumped 8.5 percent.

Mexico’s booming auto sector has become a growth engine for the economy and an export hub for the industry due to the North American Free Trade Agreement. Manufacturers have been lured to the sector by cheaper labor and numerous free trade agreements. (Reporting by Sheky Espejo; writing by Julia Love)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.