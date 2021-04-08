Semiconductor shortage hitting auto output seen resolved in second half 2020- Mexico industry group

MEXICO CITY, April 8 (Reuters) - The director of Mexico auto industry group AMIA said on Thursday a global lack of semiconductors that is was expected to be resolved in the second half of the year.

The chip shortage was the cause of low exports in March, which caused a misalignment between production and export plans, AMIA’s director said in a call with journalists.

The president of Mexico auto parts industry group INA also said 65 car models were affected in north America due to the chip issue, including those by General Motors, Honda, Stellantis and Audi. (Reporting by Sharay Angulo; writing by Cassandra Garrison)