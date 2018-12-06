UPDATE 1-Mexican auto exports, production both fall in November -INEGI

(Adds details on exports, output)

MEXICO CITY, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Mexican automobile exports fell 5.78 percent in November compared with the same month last year, while output also slipped, according to data released on Thursday by national statistics agency INEGI.

Mexican auto production was down 1.26 percent in November, the agency said.

Carmakers in Mexico produced 344,928 light vehicles and exported 273,763 of them to foreign markers, principally the United States, according to the report.

So far this year, Mexico has produced 3.67 million autos, up 0.04 percent compared with the same 11-month period in 2017, while the country’s exports reached 3.16 million units, up 5.79 percent.

Meanwhile, sales in Mexico’s domestic auto market fell 5.4 percent in November to total 133,791 vehicles.

During the January-November period, sales in Mexico totaled 1.28 million vehicles, down 6.7 percent compared with the same period last year.