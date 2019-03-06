UPDATE 1-Mexican auto output slips in February, exports broadly flat

(Adds details from latest report)

MEXICO CITY, March 6 (Reuters) - Mexican auto production fell by 5 percent in February from the same month a year earlier, while exports dipped slightly, data from the national statistics agency showed on Wednesday.

Output dropped to 311,833 vehicles from 328,352 in February 2018, the data showed. Exports declined to 271,075 vehicles from 271,228 in the same month a year earlier.

Domestic auto sales slipped in February by 5.5 percent on the year to 103,679 vehicles, the data showed.

During the first two months of the year, auto production was up by 2.1 percent compared with the same period in 2018, while auto exports were 2.2 percent higher. (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Jonathan Oatis)