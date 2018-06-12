UPDATE 1-Mexico's auto production rises in May -AMIA

(Adds details from report, comments from Solis)

MEXICO CITY, June 12 (Reuters) - Mexico’s auto production rose 3.9 percent in May compared to the same month last year, the country’s auto industry association AMIA said on Tuesday.

Mexico produced 352,860 autos in May, up from 339,747 a year earlier, AMIA said. In the five months through May, auto output was up 0.6 percent to 1.607 million units.

AMIA said auto exports rose 9.9 percent in May from the same month a year earlier, not including the numbers for carmaker Nissan Motor Co Ltd, which has stopped providing export figures.

Domestic auto sales slipped 6.9 percent to 114,492 vehicles in May, compared to the same month in 2017, AMIA said. Sales were down 8.9 percent on the year in the first five months of 2018 in Latin America’s No. 2 economy, the group said.

Mexico’s auto industry has been plagued by uncertainty since U.S. President Donald Trump launched a renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) last year seeking to repatriate manufacturing jobs to the United States.

The Trump administration aims to secure a bigger share of auto production for the United States under a revised NAFTA by insisting on tougher regional content requirements.

AMIA president Eduardo Solis said there had been no movement on NAFTA lately. Talks have been stalled since a round of meetings between ministers from the United States, Mexico and Canada in Washington in the first half of May. (Reporting by Sharay Angulo Writing by Dave Graham; Editing by Tom Brown)