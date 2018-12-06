UPDATE 2-Mexican auto exports, production dip in November

(Recasts with AMIA data)

MEXICO CITY, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Mexican automobile output and exports fell slightly in November compared with the same month last year, official data showed on Thursday.

According to national statistics agency INEGI and Mexican automotive industry association AMIA, output was down by 1.26 percent in November from a year earlier.

However, the two groups published different figures on the decline in exports because some data from Japanese carmaker Toyota Motor Corp was not included in INEGI’s calculation, AMIA and INEGI said.

Earlier on Thursday, INEGI said that Mexican automobile exports fell by 5.78 percent in November. AMIA said that once the missing Toyota data was added, exports had only fallen by 0.2 percent.

A INEGI spokesman said the agency’s export figures would be updated in due course to reflect the additional Toyota data.

Mexico carmakers produced 344,928 light vehicles last month, according to both groups. AMIA said that Mexico exported 289,982 vehicles in November.

So far this year, Mexico has produced 3.67 million autos, up 0.04 percent versus the same 11-month period in 2017.

Meanwhile, sales in Mexico’s domestic auto market fell 5.4 percent in November to 133,791 vehicles.

During the January-November period, sales in Mexico totaled 1.28 million vehicles, down 6.7 percent compared with the same period last year. (Reporting by Sheky Espejo Editing by Matthew Lewis and Bill Berkrot)