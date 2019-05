MEXICO CITY, May 2 (Reuters) - Mexican telecommunications firm Axtel said on Thursday that it signed a deal with cable company Megacable to sell its fiber business in some cities for 1.15 billion pesos ($60.17 million).

The deal applies to the Mexican cities of Leon, Puebla, Toluca, Guadalajara and Queretaro and is effective as of Thursday, Axtel said in a statement.