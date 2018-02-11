FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
#Financials
February 11, 2018 / 6:21 PM / in 20 hours

Mexico Finance Ministry official named banking regulator head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Finance Ministry on Sunday named Bernardo Gonzalez the head of banking and securities regulator CNBV, after the previous director left to work on a political campaign.

Gonzalez will move to the regulator from a senior position in the finance ministry where he coordinated regulatory policy of the banking sector, the government said in a statement.

Gonzalez, a public policy masters graduate from Georgetown University, has worked in the financial sector for 16 years, according to the statement.

His predecessor Jaime Gonzalez, left in December to work on the campaign of ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) presidential hopeful Jose Antonio Meade.

Reporting by Veronica Gomez; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.