Mexican president urges bank competition to force lower commissions

ACAPULCO, Mexico, March 22 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday his administration will encourage more competition among banks in order to drive them to offer lower commissions to clients.

To help spur competition, the government would offer more licenses to create new banks if needed, he added, speaking at a banking convention in Acapulco. He also reiterated a commitment to not create laws that would regulate bank commissions. (Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon and Dave Graham)