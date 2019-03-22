Bonds News
Mexico central bank head says market volatility has eased since end-2018

ACAPULCO, Mexico, March 21 (Reuters) - Mexican Central Bank Governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon said on Thursday that volatility in Mexican markets had eased since the end of last year.

Speaking at a banking conference in the Pacific resort of Acapulco, Diaz de Leon noted that the cancellation of a partly built new Mexico City airport, announced by the incoming Mexican president in late October, had contributed to that volatility. (Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Daina Beth Solomon and Sandra Maler)

