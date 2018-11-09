Mexico lawmaker pledges 'prudence' after bill sparks stock rout

MEXICO CITY, Nov 9 (Reuters) - A top lawmaker from the party of Mexico’s president-elect on Friday pledged the country’s leftist majority would act with “prudence” after a surprise bill to limit bank commissions sparked the biggest drop in stocks in more than seven years.

“The objective now is to maintain stability in financial markets,” Mario Delgado, who leads President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s National Regeneration Movement (MORENA) party in the lower house, told local radio. “We must maintain dialogue. There should be no surprises.” (Reporting by Veronica Gomez)