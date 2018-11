MEXICO CITY, Nov 8 (Reuters) - A senior Mexican senator from the president-elect’s party is slated to present a bill on Thursday that would prohibit or curb banks from charging commissions for certain services, according to a proposal published on the Senate’s website.

Mexico’s S&P/BMV IPC index was down more than 2 percent, with banking stocks pummeled. Banorte, one of Mexico’s biggest banks, shed 7.65 percent. (Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Bernard Orr)