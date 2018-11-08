UPDATE 2-Mexican bank stocks tumble on proposed cut in commissions

(Adds comment, background on plan)

By Miguel Gutierrez and Adriana Barrera

MEXICO CITY, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Mexico’s banking stocks plunged on Thursday after a senator from the president-elect’s party published a proposal to stop banks from charging commissions for certain services like withdrawing cash from ATMs.

Mexico’s S&P/BMV IPC stock index fell more than 3 percent, with shares in Grupo Financiero Banorte down more than 9 percent by late morning, slightly rebounding from a fall of more than 11 percent.

Santander’s local unit dropped more than 8 percent, and Gentera dropped more than 7 percent.

Mexico’s financial products watchdog Condusef said in a recent report that on average 30 percent of Mexican banks’ revenue comes from commissions.

The new market shock from the incoming government comes less than two weeks after President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced he would scrap a partially built $13 billion airport project, pummeling local stocks and the peso.

The banking initiative, presented by Ricardo Monreal, Senate leader for Lopez Obrador’s Morena party, argues that banks in Mexico earn more in commissions than in other countries.

It would prohibit financial entities from charging clients for checking a balance, withdrawing cash and requesting past bank statements, among other things. The plan would also require the Bank of Mexico and Mexico’s banking regulator to create a plan to annually lower commissions on bank transfers.

Several bankers told Reuters on condition of anonymity that the proposal caught them by surprise.

Banking association ABM and regulator CNBV did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Condusef said that Spanish bank BBVA Bancomer made 36 percent of its money in Mexico from commissions, while Citigroup’s Citibanamex and HSBC made one third. Banorte was the next highest, with 31 percent of its income from commissions.

Renata Herrerias, a finance professor at Mexico’s ITAM university, said the banking initiative was “excessive” and that the government should present more studies to back it up.

“A lot of the reaction is the surprise, I think the public in general agrees that there is abuse in the charging of commissions,” she said. “What scares people ... always is the way they do it.”

Shares in Banorte, one of the most liquid stocks on the exchange, were the worst performing on Thursday.

BBVA Bancomer and HSBC did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Banorte said in a filing to the Mexican stock exchange that the fluctuation in its share price on Thursday reflected “natural market movements.” Citibanamex declined to comment. (Additional reporting by Sheky Espejo, Daina Beth Solomon, Christine Murray, Michael O’Boyle and Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Bernard Orr and Tom Brownproposed)