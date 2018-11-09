UPDATE 4-Mexican stocks sink further on 'lost confidence' in new government

(Recasts with deeper stock losses, adds comment)

MEXICO CITY, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Mexican stocks sank on Friday to their lowest level in over 2-1/2 years after assurances from the incoming leftist government that they would act with caution failed to calm jitters over signs of a shift in economic policy.

Mexico’s S&P/BMV IPC stock index fell 3 percent to its lowest since February 2016, adding to steep losses on Thursday after senators from the party of President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador unexpectedly introduced a bill to limit bank commissions. The peso sank 1 percent against the dollar.

Sharp losses in U.S. stocks due to worries about global growth were amplifying losses in Mexico, analysts said.

Mario Delgado, a top lawmaker from Lopez Obrador’s National Regeneration Movement (MORENA), pledged on Friday that the incoming government would act with more prudence in the future.

“The objective now is to maintain stability in financial markets,” Delgado told Mexican radio. “We must maintain dialogue. There should be no surprises.”

But stocks kept falling.

“They have not calmed things at all,” said Gerardo Sienra, head of equity sales at Mexican brokerage Intercam. “They have lost confidence. Investors do not know what is next. At any moment they could change the rules of the game.”

The sharp losses on Thursday and Friday were the second shock to Mexican markets in less than two weeks.

Stocks and the peso were hammered early last week after Lopez Obrador, who takes office on Dec. 1, said he would scrap a partially built $13 billion new airport for the capital.

Then on Thursday, MORENA’s senate leader Ricardo Monreal introduced the bill seeking to limit the fees banks can charge clients, sending banking stocks tumbling. The IPC saw its biggest losses in more than seven years on Thursday.

The bill appeared to have caught Lopez Obrador’s economic team off guard.

Incoming finance minister Carlos Urzua said later on Thursday that his team had contacted lawmakers to “organize a coordinated effort” before bills are presented in order to ensure financial stability.

But banking stocks continued to fall on Friday. Bank Grupo Financiero Banorte, the country’s No. 2 bank, sank over 10 percent while microlender Gentera shed 4 percent, adding to big losses from Thursday.

The Mexican unit of Spanish bank Santander was down over 2 percent while bank Inbursa, which is controlled by the family of billionaire Carlos Slim, rose about 1.5 percent, bouncing back from its 10 percent slide on Thursday.

The proposed measures also hit stocks of banks in other parts of the world with exposure to Mexico.

Shares in Spanish bank BBVA fell nearly 6 percent on Friday in Madrid. Mexico is BBVA’s biggest market and accounts for 41 percent of the bank’s overall profits.