Mexico cenbank pushes back against president on surplus request

MEXICO CITY, April 16 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank said on Thursday its governor had underscored the importance of sticking to established practice for transfering its surplus to the government in a meeting with the president, who wants the bank to speed up the process.

Bank of Mexico Governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon met with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to discuss the “complex economic scenario”, the bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Miguel Gutierrez; Writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher)