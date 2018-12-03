UPDATE 3-Mexico offers to buy back some airport bonds, peso gains fade

(Adds details from airport site, analysts’ comments)

MEXICO CITY, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Mexico launched a plan on Monday to repurchase some debt issued to fund a new airport that President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has said he will cancel, and early gains in the peso faded over concerns about how the plan would pan out.

On the first weekday of Lopez Obrador’s administration, the Mexico City Airport Trust said in a statement it would buy back up to $1.8 billion of $6 billion in debt issued to fund the airport in an offer that runs through the start of January.

Lopez Obrador’s Oct. 29 announcement that he would scrap the partly built $13 billion airport set off a slump in Mexican assets on concerns about how he would handle economic policy.

Analysts said news of the buyback showed the veteran leftist was serious about paying investors, but they argued that worries about the new government would persist.

At Lopez Obrador’s first news conference since being sworn in on Saturday, he said bondholders’ investments would be guaranteed and offered more details on Tuesday after meeting with Finance Minister Carlos Urzua.

“What I reiterate is that the investments of the shareholders are guaranteed, and that agreements are also being reached with the construction companies,” Lopez Obrador said.

Mexico’s peso was boosted by the news, but gave up most of its early gains.

“The message to the bond investors is clearly positive, but the FX market is showing you there is still some uncertainty about the next steps,” said Marco Oviedo, chief economist for Latin America at Barclays.

The yield on Mexico’s benchmark 10-year peso bond bid down 19 basis points.

A broad rally in riskier assets also supported Mexican markets following news this weekend of a U.S.-China trade truce.

The airport trust also requested consent to remove certain covenants and events of default relating to the canceled hub.

STILL BUILDING

On Monday, construction continued and workers entered the airport site on a dried-out lake bed on the eastern flank of the capital. Workers said certain projects had stopped and mentioned some firings.

“This was going to generate thousands of jobs, and this jerk comes and cancels the project,” said 37-year old construction worker Juan Cruz Morales.

After the airport cancellation, Mexican stocks hit a more than four-year low last month, further hurt by bills from Lopez Obrador’s party, such as a proposal to limit bank fees and another that would affect mining rights.

“It feels like the new administration is being proactive in trying to resolve this (airport matter),” said Gustavo Rangel, an economist at ING in New York. “But it is a little bit too soon to say this will resolve all the uncertainty investors have with Lopez Obrador.”

The benchmark S&P/BMV stock index jumped more the 2 percent in early trading, but pared gains to around 0.8 percent.

The new head of the Mexico City airport group said some construction at the site will continue in coming weeks to meet obligations while the buy back offer is carried out.

“We do not want to give any sign that there will be a breach of any of the commitments,” airport group Director Gerardo Ferrando told local radio.

The Mexico City Airport Trust said earlier in a statement that it was holding a modified “Dutch auction” for four different notes that would allow debt holders to submit offers between $900 and $1,000 per $1,000 of principal. (Reporting by Michael O’Boyle, Anthony Esposito, Veronica Gomez and Sheky Espejo; editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Frances Kerry and Richard Chang)