2 months ago
#Market News
June 29, 2017 / 4:58 PM / 2 months ago

Mexico finmin says will use cenbank surplus to cut debt

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, June 29 (Reuters) - Mexico's finance ministry said on Thursday that it will use funds transferred to it by the central bank from its 2016 surplus to reduce peso debt by 5.62 billion pesos in the third quarter.

The ministry said it would use more of the funds to cut foreign currency debt by 74.48 billion pesos ($4.1 billion) next year, the finance ministry said in a statement.

In a separate statement, the ministry said it would trim the amount of 3- and 5-year bonds it sells during the third quarter while increasing the amount of 10-, 20- and 30-year bonds placed in the quarter. ($1 = 18.0690 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)

