Mexico to raise bond issuance volumes in third quarter

MEXICO CITY, June 27 (Reuters) - Mexico’s finance ministry said on Thursday it would raise the issuance volume of bonds with maturities of 3 years, 5 years, 10 years, 20 years and 30 years during the third quarter.

Compared with the second quarter planning, average issuance volume for 3-year bonds would be raised by 800 million pesos, for 5-year bonds by 1.5 billion pesos, for 10-year bonds by 2 billion pesos, for 20-year bonds by 1 billion pesos and for 30-year bonds by 1 billion pesos, the ministry said.