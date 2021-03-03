Mexico sets out new terms of Braskem gas supply contract

MEXICO CITY, March 3 (Reuters) - Mexican state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) will only be required to supply natural gas to Brazil’s Braskem Idesa (BI) until 2024 under the terms of a new accord agreed late last month, Pemex Chief Executive Octavio Romero said on Wednesday.

Romero was speaking at a regular government news conference alongside Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. (Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)