Mexico in talks with digital platforms about taxes - finmin

MEXICO CITY, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Mexican Finance Minister Arturo Herrera said on Monday that Mexico’s government is in talks with digital platforms about taxes, aiming to ensure that all corporations pay their share.

Mexico is exploring taxing purchases on Amazon, Uber and AirBnB and other digital platforms to boost the tax take and to help fill a multibillion-dollar revenue hole after changes in how state oil company Pemex contributes to government coffers. (Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher; writing by Julia Love Editing by Dave Graham)