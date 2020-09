MEXICO CITY, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The Mexican government’s 2021 spending blueprint will likely forecast revenue similar to this year’s level, or 6.1 trillion pesos ($282 billion), a senior lawmaker said on Monday, modestly boosting health spending but keeping taxes at current levels.

