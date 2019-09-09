Mexico's 2020 budget includes 'optimistic' growth, oil output forecast -Moody's

MEXICO CITY, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The Mexican government’s 2020 budget blueprint is based on “relatively optimistic” economic growth and oil output estimates, credit rating agency Moody’s said on Monday.

The budget proposal, unveiled on Sunday, also underestimates the amount of funding that state-owned oil company Pemex may require going forward, Moody’s analyst Ariane Ortiz-Bollin said in a brief statement. (Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel, Writing by David Alire Garcia, Editing by Daina Beth Solomon)