Mexico airport bond restructuring will not affect budget-finmin

MEXICO CITY, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Mexico’s finance minister said on Wednesday the restructuring of bonds issued to finance an airport which new president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is scrapping would not affect the 2019 budget, which is due to be presented on Saturday.

Finance Minister Carlos Urzua was speaking at a congressional hearing a day after the Mexico City Airport Trust said it would offer investors a better deal to repurchase some of the bonds issued to finance the $13 billion airport. (Reporting by Michael O’Boyle; Editing by Dave Graham)