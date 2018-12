MEXICO CITY, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Deputy Finance Minister Arturo Herrera on Monday defended planned deep budget cuts to farming, education and health, saying the sectors were compensated in other areas of the plan.

Herrera said adjustments to the budget were likely as it passes through Congress, mentioning cuts to national university UNAM should be reassessed. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)