FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Bonds News
October 31, 2018 / 4:30 AM / in an hour

Mexico transition team says 2019 budget will consider airport payouts

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 30 (Reuters) - A 2019 budget proposal by the transition team of Mexico’s president-elect will aim for a primary budget surplus of 0.8 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), the team said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the team added that it was aware of investor concerns over a plan to cancel a part-built new airport for Mexico City, but it would meet all obligations and the budget plan would consider them. (Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Writing by Christine Murray; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.