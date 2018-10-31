Mexico transition team says 2019 budget will consider airport payouts

MEXICO CITY, Oct 30 (Reuters) - A 2019 budget proposal by the transition team of Mexico’s president-elect will aim for a primary budget surplus of 0.8 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), the team said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the team added that it was aware of investor concerns over a plan to cancel a part-built new airport for Mexico City, but it would meet all obligations and the budget plan would consider them. (Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Writing by Christine Murray; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)