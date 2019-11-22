Mexico's Congress completes approval process for 2020 budget

MEXICO CITY, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Congress completed the approval process for the 2020 budget, signing off the spending portion of the plan in the early hours of Friday morning, the lower house said in a statement.

The budget prioritizes social programs as President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador seeks to reduce social and regional inequalities in the country, as well as security and the energy sector, including national oil company Pemex. (Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)