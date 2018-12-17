UPDATE 1-Mexican gov't defends deep budget cuts, says plan could be adjusted

(Adds details)

MEXICO CITY, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Mexican Deputy Finance Minister Arturo Herrera on Monday defended planned deep budget cuts to farming, education and health, saying the sectors were compensated in other areas and that the budget could be adjusted.

Herrera said changes in the budget were likely as it passes through Congress, mentioning that cuts to national university UNAM should be reassessed.

“We know that budgets can be perfected,” Herrera told radio station Aristegui Noticias.

“If there are things we have to review, we will review them ... We have to be open to reviewing the case of UNAM,” said Herrera.

The first budget presented by Mexico's new leftist government was met with a positive initial response from financial markets. Banks described the plans to keep a lid on spending as credible and helpful to investor sentiment.