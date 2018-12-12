UPDATE 1-Mexico minister vows tighter budget to send markets 'great signal'

(Adds details, context on next budget)

By Michael O’Boyle

MEXICO CITY, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Mexico’s new leftist government is aiming to keep a tight rein on its first budget to ensure it retains the confidence of financial markets, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday, while promising respect for international investment.

New finance minister Carlos Urzua is due to present the 2019 budget on Saturday, and told a congressional hearing he was targeting a primary surplus - a sum that excludes interest payments on past debt - of around 1 percent of gross domestic product (GDP).

“I think it will be a great signal for the country and for the world,” Urzua said. “We’re a completely open economy, for better or worse, we have to pay attention to how the rest of the world perceives us, especially in the financial sector.”

New President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has pledged to increase pensions, cut taxes along the northern border and revive heavily indebted state oil firm Pemex. That has set a considerable challenge for Urzua, and markets are following the budget discussions closely.

The new government took office on Dec. 1, and the previous administration targeted a 2018 primary budget surplus of 0.4 percent of GDP, the first such surplus in a decade.

But markets have been skeptical of the Lopez Obrador administration since the former Mexico City mayor said on Oct. 29 he would cancel a partly built $13 billion airport for the capital, arguing the project was tainted by corruption.

The cancellation led to a dispute with investors holding some of the $6 billion in bonds issued to finance the construction. The new government last week offered to buy back $1.8 billion of the debt, before sweetening its offer on Tuesday.

Urzua said that what he called a restructuring of the airport debt would not have any negative impact on the budget. Nevertheless, he said Mexico needed to respect foreign investment, as well as attract it to fuel stronger growth. (Reporting by Michael O’Boyle; writing by Dave Graham; editing by Jonathan Oatis)