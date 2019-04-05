Power outages hit Mexico's Yucatan peninsula, including Cancun

MEXICO CITY, April 5 (Reuters) - A partial electricity blackout hit three states on Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula on Friday afternoon, including tourist hot spots Cancun and Tulum, authorities and locals said.

“The Public Security Ministry says there is a blackout on the peninsula,” Mara Lezama, the mayor of the Benito Juarez municipality which encompasses Cancun, said on Twitter.

“The power outage on the whole peninsula is affecting parts of the city, including some traffic lights,” she added.

Power outages were reported throughout the peninsula, which is dotted with Caribbean coastal resorts.

Places affected included Cancun and Tulum in the state of Quintana Roo, the city of Merida in Yucatan state, and the neighboring state of Campeche, a major oil-producing region.

Residents in Cancun and Tulum confirmed that power had been out for at least an hour. (Reporting by Dave Graham and Anthony Esposito; Editing by Sandra Maler)