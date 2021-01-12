Mexico's health ministry publishes medicinal cannabis regulation

MEXICO CITY, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Mexico’s health ministry on Tuesday published rules to regulate the use of medicinal cannabis, a key step in a broader reform to create a legal cannabis market in the Latin American nation.

The new regulation was signed off by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and will now allow pharmaceutical companies to begin doing medical research on cannabis products. (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic and Raul Cortes Fernandez;)