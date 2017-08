MEXICO CITY, July 19 (Reuters) - Mexico's Cemex, one of the world's largest cement producers, has signed $4.05 billion in new credit lines with 20 different institutions, the company said on Wednesday.

Part of the funds will be used to refinance $3.678 billion in previous credit lines while the remaining amount will be used for corporate purposes that may included paying debt, the company said in a statement filed with the Mexican stock exchange. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)