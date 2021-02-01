Mexico's Cemex signs agreements to sell 24 concrete plants in France

MONTERREY, Mexico, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Mexican cement producer Cemex said on Monday it had signed binding agreements for the sale of 24 concrete plants and one aggregates quarry in southeast France to the Swiss building material company LafargeHolcim.

Cemex said the divestment of the assets was part of its strategy to focus its portfolio development into high growth markets. It added that it expects to finalize the sale by April.