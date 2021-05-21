FACTBOX-Who will replace Bank of Mexico's current governor?

MEXICO CITY, May 21 (Reuters) - Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday that he will not re-nominate Bank of Mexico governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon when his term expires on Dec. 31, but instead nominate an economist with a “social dimension.”

Here are some likely candidates to head the bank:

GERARDO ESQUIVEL: Seen as one of the president’s most likely choices, Esquivel is a left-leaning economist with long ties to Lopez Obrador’s social movement who sits on the bank’s five-member board, having been nominated by the president.

Esquivel leans dovish in his interest rate decisions; minutes of the Bank of Mexico’s monetary policy meetings show that Esquivel has at times pushed for more aggressive rate reductions than the other board members.

GALIA BORJA: Borja is a former finance ministry official who was nominated to the board of the Bank of Mexico - often known in Mexico as “Banxico” - by Lopez Obrador after playing an important role in rolling out social programs.

Lopez Obrador’s keen sense of history may motivate him to name Borja, also a respected mathematician, as the first woman to lead Banxico.

ARTURO HERRERA: Lopez Obrador’s finance minister is another clear contender for the top position at Banxico.

Herrera last year steered Mexico, Latin America’s second largest economy, through its worst recession since the Great Depression of the 1930s amid the ravages of the coronavirus pandemic.

He has spearheaded the implementation of some of Lopez Obrador's economic and social policies geared at helping Mexico's poorest.